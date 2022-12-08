A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a teenager at a “pens down” jol. Fourteen-year-old Sikhusele Joel died in the early hours of Sunday in Witsand, Atlantis.

His hartseer ma Nosipho says she was woken up by her son’s friends. “I last saw him on Saturday around 9pm. He didn’t tell me where he was going but I suspect it was the pens down party. “I was sleeping when his friends came knocking at my place and told me that my son had been stabbed near a tavern but he was stabbed during a street fight,” she explains.

SHOCK: The teen boy was killed in Witsand, Atlantis Nosipho says when she arrived at the scene, her son was already taken to hospital. “We rushed there and I was told that the doctors were still busy with him. “And then he came out and told me that Sikhusele had just taken his last breath and that is how I lost him.”

Nosipho says she is not familiar with the teen charged with her son’s murder. “I don’t believe that Sikhusele was friends with his killer,” she adds. “When I asked the friends what happened they told me the suspect was trying to stop a fight and my son slapped him, but instead of slapping back, he took out a knife and stabbed him.

“Sikhusele was my last-born son, he was in Grade 7, he had his whole life ahead of him but it was cut off just like that.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. “A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder and he appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court.”