Two of the men accused of killing 19-year-old Taireece Williams have been granted bail in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Amber Coetzee, Nathan Jonkers and Raafiq Salie appeared on charges of murder and attempted murder yesterday.

The trio is accused of killing Taireece while he was playing football in Piketberg Street, Tafelsig in April. He was shot, stabbed and pelted with bricks. At their previous court appearance, both Jonkers and Salie informed the court that they wanted bail to be able to support their sukkeling mothers. The two, who both dropped out of school after Grade 8, indicated that they wanted to look for a job.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in favour of the duo, stating that any accused remains innocent until proven guilty. The magistrate said the court looked at factors like evading court cases, endangerment to the community and whether or not the accused would communicate with witnesses. The court also found that Jonkers and Salie were not in possession of travel documents and were therefore not a flight risk, while the accused would also live in areas outside of Mitchells Plain.

The magistrate said that no court could predict the future conduct of the accused and that there would always be a risk involved. Nathan and Raafiq were then granted bail of R3 000 each. Taireece’s mother, Bonita van Wyk, broke into tears when she heard the decision.

BITTER: Taireece’s mom Bonita van Wyk. Outside court, she said that she felt as if the justice system was already failing her. “So my son’s life is worth R3 000? I can’t believe this. “I have so much bitterness in my heart knowing that these guys wanted a second chance, while my son didn’t get a second chance,” Bonita said.