Four suspects, including two City officials arrested for the illegal sale of municipal plots, have been granted bail. Gerrit Engelbrecht, 56, Neil Welman, 51, and co-accused Lennox Ntsodo and Nombongo Bidi were nabbed last week after an investigation that started in July 2022.

They face fraud charges after allegedly pretending to be City employees and selling plots of land for R100 000 in Mfuleni. The charge sheet states: “[Ntsodo and Bidi] were not employed by the City of Cape Town. None of them had the legal authority to sell the plots and/or houses belonging to the City of Cape Town, nor to pocket and share the money... to the detriment of the complainants to the total loss of R860 000.” On Monday the four were all granted bail of R5 000 each at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

However, former City employees Welman and Bidi will remain behind bars as they didn’t have kroon for bail. Ntsodo’s family and friends stood outside the court and gave him a hero’s welcome as he emerged from the court back entrance. His sister Zimasa Ntsodo says he urged the “buyers” of the plots to also be investigated, saying: “The authorities must also look into the complainants who allegedly bought the plots. I would never buy municipal plots when I know that they are meant for people who don’t have homes.”