Muizenberg's infamous truck-eating Atlantic Bridge, “Bridget,” has been gifted an over-height and length warning system. It has become a known fact that “Bridget” claims victims regularly as some truck drivers misjudge the bridge’s low height.

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate, through its section for Transport Network Technology (TNT), announced the installation of additional advanced warning systems for the bridge situated along Atlantic Road. The new warning systems electronically detect vehicles that have a high likelihood to crash into the bridge. The infamous truck eating bridge in Muizenberg has been installed with additional advanced warning systems. Photo: CoCT “The new over-height and length warning system makes use of two Lidar units to measure the height and length of west-bound vehicles.

“Once a vehicle is found to fall into the set parameters, the system sends a signal to the signalised pedestrian crossing which then turns red to stop the vehicle that has exceeded the parameters. “In addition, three in-ground red stop lane lights are activated and a Variable Message Sign (VMS) flashes a warning to the driver of the vehicle,” mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said. The infamous truck eating bridge in Muizenberg has been installed with additional advanced warning systems. Photo: CoCT He said the system would hold the conditions until the target vehicle left the detection zone to provide the driver enough time to turn around and take an alternative route.