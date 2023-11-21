Muizenberg residents have taken it upon themselves to keep their beach clean to prevent polluting the ocean and protecting sea creatures. Leading the clean-up is Kelly Kotik, 30, who has been living in the Muizenberg area for almost four years.

TRASH CRUSADER: Kelly Kotik, 30 Kelly says: “Over the years, I have watched how, on busy days, the beach gets left with litter and the City of Cape Town people always do an amazing job cleaning up, but I thought that we do not need to wait till that point, but can encourage people while they are at the beach to throw things away. “We are trying to reduce the trash and get kids and other organisations involved on our busy days.” Kelly reached out on the Muizenberg community WhatsApp group for helpers and currently has about 10 active members.

The clean-up takes place every Monday morning at 7.30am and on Thursdays they are joined by residents of New Hope, an organisation that gives shelter to homeless people. Muizenberg resident Corli de Kick says she joined as she wants to keep the ocean pristine. Corli says: “We want to try and get what comes from the ocean recycled, especially with the busy festive days approaching, but our focus now is to keep it out of the ocean.