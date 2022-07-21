A Southfield man says he was the victim of a Facebook Marketplace scammer who left him bloodied and bruised following a meet-up. Sadick Swartz, 37, says he went to meet with the seller to buy a TV in Mitchells Plain last Wednesday.

But he was left with stab wounds on his left leg and bruises to his groin after a group of men assaulted him just after 12.30pm in Colorado Park, and robbed him of R1500. “I saw this ad on Facebook Marketplace for a 65-inch Hisense model for R7 000. The guy said his name was John and we must meet at his shop in Philippi,” Sadick explains. BOGUS DEAL: The 65-inch Hisense TV. Picture: Facebook “I said I was not comfortable going there so we arranged to meet at his house in Colorado Park. I said I wanted to see the TV first so I did not have the full cash with me and he said it was OK.”

More on this Don’t be a fool and his money: 10 common scams businesses need to be aware of

He was told to meet the seller in Louis Crescent and he arrived at the address at 12.30pm, where he was approached by a young man. “The guy said he was John’s cousin and that I must come into the house. There was a white car outside and I did not see there was a gangetjie next to the house,” he says. He says a group of men quickly surrounded him and he was knocked to the ground.

“They started beating me and one guy had his hand around my throat saying he was going to kill me. “I went in and out of consciousness. I felt them kicking and stabbing me. I tried to fight back and was shouting for help. I even had a vision of a close friend who passed away last year.” He was saved by a neighbour who heard the commotion.

“She thought it was dogs attacking somebody so she came out with a broom which scared the guys off.” He says neighbourhood watch members chased after the group and caught one of them. He then noticed that his wallet with R1500 in it was stolen and both of his cellphones were damaged.

“I cancelled my cards but Woolworths was offline and I saw they managed to buy over R500 worth of stuff on my account.” He says after the assault, a friend made contact with the con artist with a fake name. The scammer used the name HV Duba. The skelm even sent her his bank details and a video of him trying to draw from a fake transaction she had made.