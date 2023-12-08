A Mitchells Plain singer has written and recorded a song in honour of little Zubair Jacobs who was shot and killed while playing outside his home last month. The Afrikaans song called R.I.P. Zubair Jacobs was filmed in Kameel Street, Eastridge and was done with the blessing of the boy’s bereaved parents.

The Grade 1 learner from Littlewood Primary School was killed on 7 November outside his home in Kameel Street when skollies opened fire. SLAIN: Zubair Jacobs was only 7 Rapper Michael Palmer, aka Mr MP, says he moved to Cape Town from Bredasdorp in 2020 and the prevalence of gun violence on the Cape Flats came as a shock to him. Michael says: “For me who is not from Cape Town and isn’t familiar with gun violence, it hits me hard when I see and hear that someone lost his life to gun violence.

ALL IN: Friends and family take part in the R.I.P. Zubair Jacobs music video “I have known the Jacobs family since I arrived in Cape Town. I want people to realise that enough is enough and we must stand together before more incidents like this happen. We won’t feel and understand the pain until it happens to us.” The song’s chorus is sung by Zhavandre van Rhyners, aka Kattie, who sings: “You’re in a better place, I wish I could protect you, if you can hear me. We lost an angel.” Zubair’s heartbroken parents, Junaid and Mareldia Jacobs, feature in the music video, and Mareldia said they are very happy with the tribute: “The song was very heartbreaking, but we agree with the message that is being brought across.”