A skelm’s trip was cut short when he was caught joyriding in the Athlone area with a hijacked motorbike. The dief, who also still tried to pieter with the food delivery bike, was caught by members of the Empire Tactical Response and Anti-Hijacking Unit. Both had been hot on his tail after the bike was reported as a hijacked vehicle.

According to reports, the security companies Fleet-Shield and Recovery control room received an activation from one of its partners informing them of a bike that had been hijacked from a garage in the southern suburbs. It was then tracked and located driving towards Athlone. Members of the unit then pursued the rider.

UITGEVANG: The skelm apprehended by armed response in Belgravia. The hijacker, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, was followed until he stopped at a premises in Belgravia. While the team observed him, they noticed how he tried to pieter with the bikes electronics. The team then entered the premises and arrested the suspect, who had a knife. A case of theft of a motor vehicle was opened by the owner.

The suspect was handed over to the SAPS flying squad and the bike booked into its impound for forensics. The efforts of all role players were praised. Police spokeperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident.

“A 28-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in Athlone Court [today] on Monday 16 January 2023 on possession of stolen property,” Van Wyk says. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, was pleased about the arrest. PLEASED: MEC Reagen Allen on the dief’s arrest. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) “It is always pleasing to note that those suspected of being involved in criminal activities are arrested,” Allen explains.