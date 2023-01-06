A group of TV skelms have been busted after wakker neighbours piemped them to police after they were spotted transporting their stolen stash. The group – six men and a woman – were busted by Grassy Park SAPS on Wednesday morning following a tip-off that they were transporting and trying to sell the stolen goods from a taxi.

BUSTED: A female suspect. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says officers were on patrol when they received the tip-off that the Toyota Quantum was parked at a complex. “The officers were on patrol when they received a tip-off about this group of people transporting the stolen TVs. “At this stage it appears it was stolen somewhere else and they had been trying to sell the stolen goods.

“The officer immediately responded and went to the residential complex on the corner of 5th Avenue and Lake Road,” he explains. GEVANG: Police took these six into custody after finding them with suspected stolen goods. “On arrival he found the white Toyota Quantum with the occupants inside.” Laing says officers ordered the group to get out of the taxi and searched it.

“That is when they discovered two big flatscreens wrapped in blankets. “The group were questioned and they could not provide any information about where they sourced it from and they were all arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property,” he adds. “It was two large black LG flatscreen TVs and the officers also found them in possession of someone’s bank card.”