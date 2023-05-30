The sons of Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse are set to stay innie mang after their appeal for bail at the Western Cape High Court failed. This was revealed as brothers Ebrahim and Yusuf along with Ishamaeel Amardien, who face triple murder charges, appeared via AVR at the Wynberg Magistrates Court last week.

They were arrested in September for the murders of Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnaan Jacobs. The murders took place in March at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield. The trio were subsequently arrested and charged with triple murder and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

They were initially denied bail at Wynberg Magistrates Court but the brothers appealed the outcome at the High Court. GUNNED DOWN: Trio in Southfield. According to the judgement, the boeties believed the magistrate had erred and the State had a weak case, as they were only arrested five months after the murders and never interfered with witnesses. However, the judge ruled that they had not proven exceptional circumstances on why they should be released for the duration of the trial, and said no proof was provided that the State’s case against them was weak. Their appeal was dismissed.