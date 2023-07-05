A Cape Flats moulana accused of plotting to murder a SAPS Anti-Gang Unit detective and a magistrate says the State’s case against him is “weak” and he cannot wait for it to flop. Pagad G-Force leader, Moulana Moegsien Barendse, returned to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he had his bail conditions amended.

This follows his arrest in December for allegedly conspiring to murder AGU Detective-Sergeant Camillah Jones and Magistrate Donald Grobler. HOF: Barendse sons and Ishamael Amardien. Picture: Patrick Louw At the time, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the 62-year-old moulie had allegedly targeted Jones and Grobler, the respective investigating officer and magistrate presiding over his sons’ bail application. Barendse, from Lotus River, was arrested on October 28 for allegedly intimidating the State witnesses in the triple murder case of his sons Ebrahiem and Yusuf and co-accused Ishmael Armadien.

He is currently out on R5 000 bail. The trio were arrested six months after Ricardo de Jager, Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs were killed in March 2022, in the informal settlement Victoria Lodge, Southfield. It is alleged that the shooters wore police uniforms and witnesses heard and saw the Barendse brothers commit the crime.

After the arrests, Moegsien said witnesses told him that the investigating officer was trying to frame him and his sons. During proceedings on Tuesday, his lawyer asked the court to amend the moulana’s house arrest hours from 6am to 10pm so he can perform his prayers at a local mosque. TRIPLE MURDER: Southfield, March 2022 “They amended it to 10pm from 8pm because every night after eshaai [night prayers], I have to rush home from the mosque,” Barendse told the Daily Voice.