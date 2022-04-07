The People Against Gangsterism & Drugs (Pagad) says that Moegsien Barendse is not a member of their movement.

This is after the Daily Voice published a story about the Moulana's arrest over the weekend in a gun assault incident.

The 61-year-old PAGAD G-Force leader was granted R1000 bail on Monday in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

He faces charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm and threatening to shoot a teenager.

The incident happened last Tuesday at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield, and the next day the teen’s father and his two employees were shot dead.

Police said no arrests have been made for the triple murder.

Pagad National Coordinator Haroon Orrie says: “We repeat, emphatically, he (Barendse) is not a member of the Pagad movement, nor is he on any Pagad structure.

“In 2013, he was dismissed from the Pagad Working Committee for misconduct.

“Thereafter, he joined a group of expelled Pagad members who have usurped the Pagad name and who think they can undermine the movement and the Pagad name.

“Unfortunately, they were members who were not interested in moving forward on the basis of purity – as outlined in the Pagad Constitution.

“It became evident to the movement that they had been involved in crimes such as: extortion of money from businessmen under Pagad’s name; fostering relations with gangsters and drug dealers; and robbery.”

In January 2018, Barendse and G-Force member Mogamat Shaheed Samuels, 57, were arrested on a charge of attempted murder, after they allegedly shot and wounded a man and a woman, and killed a dog at Egoli informal settlement in Philippi during a vigilante attack.

Barendse contacted the Daily Voice on Tuesday, offering to give his side of the story, but yesterday he declined, saying he was not ready to speak yet.

