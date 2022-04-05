A Pagad G-Force leader has been arrested for assaulting and pointing a firearm at a teenager – the night before the boy’s father and two other men were shot dead execution-style.

Moulana Moegsien Barendse was busted over the weekend by Diep River SAPS.

The 61-year-old is accused of threatening to shoot a teenager at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield.

The next night, the teen’s dad Ricardo de Jager, 46, as well as his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, were gunned down by a group of 10 men who witnesses say were dressed in cop uniforms.

On Monday, Barendse made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

SCENE: 3 men killed at a Southfield scrapyard. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the complainant was at home on Saturday, March 26 at around 2pm, near Victoria Lodge informal settlement.

“When he came outside, he noticed a commotion. When he approached, a man pointed a firearm at him, threatening to shoot the complainant.

“A 61-year-old man has since been arrested and detained on a charge of pointing a firearm.”

The case, which is being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit, was postponed until May 13.

Police meanwhile confirm that a “possible suspect has been identified” for the triple murder but that no arrests have been made yet.

Speaking anonymously to the Daily Voice, a witness says that Barendse and two other men showed up at Ricardo’s scrapyard and threatened his son.

“He first beat the boy up and then when someone came to stop them, the accused turned around and pointed a shotgun at the guy,” he explains.

“He then told the guy that he was going to shoot him, and then the following day three people were shot and killed at the scrapyard.

“I’m not saying it is him but stating what happened on the day he took out a gun and threatened to shoot someone.”

IN COURT: Moulana Moegsien Barendse bust for assaulting and pointing shotgun at boy. Picture supplied

Pagad G-Force spokesperson Nazeem Shadu told the Daily Voice: “We have no real info at this stage so we cannot comment on anything.”

Ricardo and his employees were cutting wood at the scrapyard when 10 men arrived, ordered them to lie face-down on the ground and fired “more than 50 shots” at them, says Ricardo’s sister-in-law Beverly Holland.

“A witness said they were wearing police vests and masks. They had a shotgun and a 9mm pistol.

“They first asked for my sister but she was not at home at the time, she was with my mother.

“They then told my brother-in-law to lie down on the ground,” she explains.

Beverly says Ricardo was not a skollie: “He had a scrapyard, never sold drugs and was not involved in gangsterism."

In January 2018, Barendse and G-Force member Mogamat Shaheed Samuels, 57, were arrested on a charge of attempted murder, after they allegedly shot and wounded a man and a woman, and killed a dog at Egoli informal settlement in Philippi during a vigilante attack.

