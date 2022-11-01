Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse was arrested because he allegedly interfered with State witnesses in the triple murder case involving his sons. This was revealed on Monday as the 62-year-old made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. He was arrested at his home on Friday morning.

The director of public prosecutions State lawyer Mr L Dube told the court: “There are two counts of intimidation and another of obstructing the course or administration of justice. “This is a schedule 5 matter as he has previous convictions. “The accused’s sons are busy with the bail application of the triple murder.”

FATAL: The three men shot in Southfield in March In the charge sheet, it was revealed that Barendse had interfered with State witnesses in the triple murder case of scrapyard owner Ricardo De Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, which took place in Victoria Lodge informal settlement, Southfield in March. Witnesses told the Daily Voice the victims were gunned down by a group of 10 men who were dressed in cop gear. Barendse’s sons Ebrahim and Yusuf and co-accused Ishmaeel Amardien were arrested on September 8.

Barendse allegedly tracked the witnesses and coerced them to make false statements for the benefit of his laaities. During the trio’s bail application last week, they claimed cops were trying to frame them. Two witnesses claimed the investigating officer had threatened to charge them with the triple murder unless they stated that Barendse, his sons and Amardien was responsible for it.