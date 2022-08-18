Angry Mitchells Plain moms say the staff at the local MOU are lazy and are turning them away despite waiting out in the cold for hours. Mariam Adonis, an Eastridge resident, said she and several other pregnant women waited outside from 5am on Wednesday only to be turned away at the doors.

“They are screening people like it’s still Covid and then they say we cannot come in because they are too full,” she says. “That is not right because many of us are coming here for help with our babies. “I am pregnant but there was one woman with a baby that was skaars a month old sitting outside in the cold and she had to beg to be helped.

“This place is supposed to be open 24 hours but the staff here want to decide when they want to work; they sieka saw it was a rainy day so they did not smaak to work.” NO SERVICE: M. Plain Western Cape department of health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said the facility, which is open 24/7, is dedicated to helping mothers in the area while she denies anybody would have been turned away at the door. body.copy.bold: “We are aware people without appointments arrive at the facility earlier, that is why we urge them to make an appointment first,” she says.