Police are investigating attempted murder and business robbery cases after skote klapped in Maitland on Wednesday. Four armed robbers walked into a store at the corner of Koeberg and Conway roads posing as customers. They even stood in the line but when they got to the till, one pulled out a gun and threatened the cashier.

The skelms then robbed the store and made their way out before attempting to hijack a Ford Figo, presumably to use as their getaway vehicle. TARGET: Skelms tried to hijack Ford Figo.Picture credit: Leon Knipe The suspects, however, failed and shot and injured the motorist. Justin Kumlehn, chairperson of the Maitland Community Policing Forum, says the community is up in arms.

“We are calling on SAPS to put in and assign resources to do an investigation into this and if possible, also activate a 72-hour plan, in order to track down assailants who so blatantly tried to commit this crime in broad daylight,” Kumlehn said. It is understood that residents helped the victim and chased after the skurke. Kumlehn says while this is commendable, it was also dangerous.

“There were clearly firearms involved. I would hope that the community does not get involved in that type of situation and put themselves in danger. “That is why we have enforcement agencies to deal with such matters,” he added. An ambulance was called to treat the shot man while police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident, adding that the unknown suspects fled with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.