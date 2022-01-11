Lotus River mom, Virginia Olifant, is begging for help in finding her missing son who was last seen leaving their home at about 5am on 29 December.

Virginia says she assumed 23-year-old Elzaandro Jamine Olifant left their Ostrich Street home for work, but he never reached his workplace and hasn’t been seen since.

He was wearing a grey sweater, black jeans and pantoffels.

WORRIED SICK: Mom Virginia Olifant. Picture supplied

She described him as being “short and slim with short hair”.

Virginia says her son does odd jobs and his last job was at the home of Lluwellyn Joseph in Lotus River.

“He did not come home that day and I thought maybe he was sleeping over at the guy’s house but I was surprised when he also came here looking for Jamine. I then knew something was wrong.

“We started looking and we couldn’t find him.

“Last Tuesday his trolley was spotted but when we went to look, he wasn’t there and no one had seen him.

SEARCH: Elzaandro Jamine Olifant, 23

“The worst part is I have been advised to start looking at the mortuaries and hospitals.

“I pray for his safe return and I am pleading with anyone who might have seen him to contact us.

"He’s my eldest and his siblings are worried sick.

“I can’t sleep at night not knowing if he’s safe or has food.”

Lluwellyn, who has joined in the search of Jamine, says: “I had a painting job for him and decided to go look for him when he failed to show up, only to find that he’s missing.”

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms a missing person’s file was opened: “The investigation into the matter continues.”

Anyone with information about Jamine’s whereabouts can contact 078 380 8062 or 079 914 5599.

[email protected]