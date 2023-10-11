The family of a slain Parkwood mother have started a campaign to help her sukkeling pensioner parents raise her three young kids as their father heads to the Western Cape High Court to be tried for her murder. Miché Samuels, 30, was allegedly stabbed to death by Abdul Salam while driving her car in Ottery Road in March 2021.

The Parkwood woman’s dead body was found behind the steering wheel of her red Fiat Palio; their one-year-old daughter sat in the back seat. SCENE: Miché’s body found in her Fiat in 2021. File photo At the time, it was revealed that cops had discovered divorce papers in the boot of her car. Police told the Daily Voice that the suspect dumped a knife in a nearby sports field and cops confiscated his bloody T-shirt as evidence.

Miche’s heartbroken family explained the couple had been married for seven years and had three children. They claimed Salam, a 42-year-old Bangladeshi national, could not find work in South Africa and became jealous of his wife and isolated her from her family after they raised concerns about his plans to take he and the laaities to Bangladesh. ACCUSED: Abdul Salam, 42. Picture supplied Ouma Patricia Beck, 59, and her husband Daniel, 69, took custody of the children and they all live in a cramped two-bedroom house in Eagle Park.

“Before this, we could cope and my husband was working. He is now on pension,” Patricia said. “On Christmas we did not even know if we were going to have food. I felt so horrible because I didn’t even have a present to give to the children, but luckily they understood. “When their mother was alive, she did everything. He did not have to kill her.”

STABBED TO DEATH: Miché Samuels, 30. Picture supplied The ouma says over the past two years, the traumatised kids have had to come to grips with their mom’s death and their father’s incarceration, while sharing a klein bedroom with Patricia’s two other children. “It has been one thing after the other, like the geyser breaking, then the washing machine, then the microwave and then tomorrow it's something else,” she explained. “We are trying to raise the funds to build an additional room for them and also to help with food.

“Saleha, who is now four years old, was the one who saw her mother being killed. She has to start crèche next year and the fees will take the whole amount given by Sassa. “Riazen and his older brother Kovilen go to a school in the area.” HELP US : Ouma Patricia Beck, 59. Picture: Patrick Louw The family was dealt yet another blow when Patricia was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently had one of her breasts removed.