A Heideveld mother says her son has been made a punching bag at school while the principal is doing nothing to help him. She says her eight-year-old son, who attends Vanguard Primary School, has been bullied by a teacher and two boys since January.

“This all started when the teacher hit him on his neck and his shoulder because he was taking too long with his class work,” says the mom. “He told her that he couldn’t see the work on the board. “We even went to the doctor because he complained about pain in his neck. We found that came from when a boy pushed him down on the ground and pinned him with his shoulder.”

She says last Friday the Grade 3 learner was “thrown down the stairs” for a second time by the same boy in his class. “I don’t know why he is being bullied by these kids. I am tired of going to that school. They once called a social worker for him and I asked them why my son was going to see someone, instead of them taking the bullies to counselling. “I am not the only parent who is fed-up with this problem. Last week we planned to picket outside the school but the principal asked us to meet with her and we cancelled everything but since then we have seen no changes.”