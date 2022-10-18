Celebrations are once again in order for the Mother City, which has been crowned Africa’s Leading City Destination 2022 by World Travel Award voters. This is the second consecutive year that Cape Town has received the accolade.

“The World Travel Awards are the gold standard for the industry and bring with them global attention,” said James Vos, Mayco member for economic growth and tourism. “It also follows a string of similar recognition such as that of Condé Nast Traveller readers ranking Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, the UK’s Telegraph newspaper naming it the third-best global city, and the Halal Travel Awards (2022) awarding us with the Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of The Year [Non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation].

“These awards are recognition of the tireless efforts of the City and its partners, including our official Destination Marketing Organisation, Cape Town Tourism, in uniquely and successfully connecting with audiences in source markets across the world through clever campaigns such as Find Your Freedom. “At the same time, we are helping local businesses to attract tourists by giving them the information and skills to shape their operations.” Vos added that Cape Town can expect a bumper holiday season: “Thanks to our campaigns and the global recognition of platforms such as the World Travel Awards, a busy season is expected with 184 international flights per week between November and December. This is set to increase to 191 flights per week between January and March next year.