Timeout.com gave Cape Town the 11th spot in its ‘53 best cities in the world’ list, coming in ahead of London, New York and Madrid, among others.

Cape Town has been named the 11th best city in the world.

Compiled through a reader poll and in collaboration with a global editors and writers, the Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife with the news site proclaiming ‘you can do it all in Cape Town’.

James Vos, Mayco Member for Economic Growth, said: “Locals have long known that Cape Town is a triple-A-rated city, which in this instance refers to accommodation, attractions and aviation, signalling the strength of our destination value.”

A recent report from the World Travel and Tourism Council found that the tourism industry’s contribution to SA’s GDP could hit more than R554.6 billion over the next decade while creating 800 000 jobs.