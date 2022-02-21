The most wanted skollie on the Cape Flats is set to go on trial in the Western Cape High Court in April, more than three years after his dramatic arrest in Paarl.

Jamiel “Charra” Jacobs, 29, a former member of the Junky Funky Kids gang, is set to face over 40 charges related to a bloody gang war in Steenberg and Lavender Hill after he embarked on a killing spree in 2018.

Charra was busted by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in December 2018 after going on the run.

DRAMATIC: Anti-Gang Unit cops at Paarl hideout. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

At the time, a source told the Daily Voice that Charra was a member of the Junky Funky Kids gang and after the death of Funky’s boss John Adams in November 2017, he started a splinter group known as the Flakka Boys.

It was believed that Adams was assassinated by his own gang and Charra formed the new gang who carried out revenge attacks on the Funkys across Steenberg and Lavender Hill.

According to the indictment, Charra along with Dylan Walker, Taswell Hermanus, Denver Skippers, Dominic De Storey, Simone Gordon and Jamiel Daniels will go on trial for various charges.

OVER 40 CHARGES: Jamiel ‘Charra’ Jacobs, 29

In December 2017, Charra and Skippers allegedly opened fire on a group of Funkys in Choir Street in Steenberg from the back of a blue Ford Bantam bakkie.

Later that month Charra allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Tyline Cunnigham after she asked him for money.

From May to October 2018, the gang allegedly killed eight people including a 74-year-old oupa.

The court documents also show that Simone Gordon and Jamiel Daniels were busted as they allegedly tried to smokkel drugs and cellphones to bandiete appearing at Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court.

The trial starts on 14 April.

