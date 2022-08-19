In what it says is a “historic” event, the Open Mosque in Wynberg, in conjunction with the Oxford Institute for British Islam, will co-host an unprecedented Jumu'ah prayer today. It said for the first time, the weekly Friday worship will be led and performed exclusively by feminist Muslim scholars for a non-segregated, mixed-gendered congregation, which will be livestreamed via Zoom.

The open air religious service takes place in the gardens of St John’s College, at Oxford University at 1pm UK time, corresponding with 2pm SA time, and is open to everyone. Professor Elham Manea from Zurich University who specialises in Shari’ah Law will deliver the khutbah (sermon) on ‘Women and the Mosque’ and also conduct the congregational prayers, while Ani Osman-Zonneveld, a noted Islamic activist and acclaimed singer will recite the adhan, or call to prayer. “It is a gigantic step in advancing genuine female empowerment and gender parity in Islam.

“Feel free to distribute this invitation to anyone who might be interested in witnessing pioneering Muslim female equity in action and in religion,” said Jamila Abrahams, secretary at The Open Mosque. Mense can attend by registering for the Zoom broadcast before 1pm today. In mainstream Islam, only men are allowed to recite the adhan, and lead congregational prayers such as at jumuah and Eid.