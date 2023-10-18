The staff at Masjidur Rahmaan in Hanover Park have dedicated themselves to helping everyone in Gaza affected by the current Israel-Palestine war. Moulana Yusuf Samai explains that the idea was raised by one of the musallees (worshippers) on Sunday.

“People are struggling to get basic supplies like water, food, blankets, clothing and medical supplies, so a brother came up with the idea to fill a shipping container and either send it via shipping or air to the (Gaza) Strip,” Samai says. He says after consulting with other humanitarian organisations, they decided to cancel the initial idea and rather collect funds, which will be used to buy supplies in Egypt and then send it into Gaza. “The thing is, by sending over a container there will also be a lot of red tape, these things will get scrutinised, and we will not know if the donations are being given to those affected.

“Two of our musallees will be making their way to Egypt so they will meet up with the person on the ground to hear what things are really needed,” Samai explains. He adds: “This is not a religious thing, there are Indians, Christians, Muslims and Jews living in Gaza, we are doing it for all of them, so all donations will be appreciated.” DESPERATE NEED: Gaza city in Palestine The Empire Tactical Response and Anti Hijacking Unit has offered to collect donations, especially for those who feel unsafe coming into Hanover Park.

Samai says they are planning to have everything together within one week. “There is an urgency, so the sooner the better,” he says. Anyone willing to help can call 081 380 9954.