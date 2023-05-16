Cousin killer Andrew Moseadie has been found guilty on all three charges against him at the Western Cape High Court. Andrew first appeared to be in a good spirits when stepping into the dock on Monday morning, but his mood quickly changed when Judge Monde Samela delivered his verdict.

Andrew stood accused of murdering, raping and stealing from his cousin Christel in November 2018, after getting into a heated argument with her. Andrew, who was 19 at the time, admitted that he was dik getik when he picked up a knife and stabbed Christel, 36, in the neck. REST IN PEACE: Christel Moseadie. According to the State, he went on to strangle Christel with her jeans and thereafter raped her.

Andrew returned home the next morning and took his cousin’s cellphone and takkies to sell it for his next drug fix. Judge Samela said all of the State witnesses were credible and reliable, while the accused’s version of events in court contradicted his own plea explanation. According to Andrew, tik was responsible for his violent outburst and that he didn’t mean to kill Christel, who he said scolded him for coming home late.

But he denied raping the 36-year-old woman, who had been looking after him. A naked Christel was found in the bathroom of her Petersen Street home in Ocean View with her face covered in blood, her pants around her neck, and used condoms on the floor. On Monday, the no-nonsense Judge Samela commented on Andrew’s lack of remorse during the trial.

“The accused also lacked responsibility and his version could not be accepted. He failed to take the court into confidence,” explained Judge Samela. “For this reason, the State proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.” Judge Samela recalled State witness, and doctor, Laura Peddle’s testimony where she said Christel died a slow, painful death.

He also read out the testimonies of Christel's mother Jospehine and sisters Shireen Marthinus and Janine Moseadie, where they described the pain of their loss. RELIEVED: Sisters Janine Moseadie and Shireen Marthinus. “The deceased mother Josephine stood here and spoke about how the accused ripped away a piece of her that she cannot just replace. “She said her family’s life has never been the same while the accused showed no emotion.”

He then found Andrew guilty of premeditated murder, rape and theft. Lawyers are expected to hand in their heads of arguments for sentencing and will return to court on May 25. Outside court, a tearful Josephine said she was thankful for the guilty verdict: “For years he denied raping her even though his sperm was found in the condom.