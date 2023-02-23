A volleyball club from Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain is on a mission to keep laaities off the streets. Shaquil Bergstedt, 51, says that volleyball has the potential to alter the lives of children from the Plain.

HELP HOM: Shaquil, 57 “We teach life skills such as leadership, teamwork and discipline, and friendships are being made between children who would never under normal circumstances do so. “My wife Mishkah and I started the club in August 2022, to keep youngsters off the streets, and away from gangs. We have 58 junior members who are from Tafelsig, Beacon Valley, Colorado Park and Rocklands,” he explains. However, over the past few months, the club has experienced several setbacks in terms of funding, venue and equipment for the laaities.

“We are in search of an indoor venue for practice, at the moment we are using Hyacinth Primary School’s quad on a Friday afternoon. We enter our players in beach volleyball tournaments and indoor tournaments but it costs money for transport and registration fees. “At the moment we borrow kits and balls to play,” Shaquil says. Alex Adams, one of the Under-14 players, says that playing volleyball has benefited him because he is now more disciplined: “Every time I go play matches I meet new friends.”