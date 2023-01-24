A Cape Flats advocate has thrown a curveball at the landmark human trafficking case being heard in the Western Cape High Court, as new evidence has shown there were more pimps not being prosecuted in the saak. Advocate Bashier Sibda raised questions in the ongoing trafficking trial against brothers Edward and Yannick Ayuk, who allegedly forced women into the sex trade.

The siblings along with Edward’s wife Leandre Williams, face over 40 charges. It is alleged that they operated a brothel in Milnerton where unsuspecting victims were forced to use drugs and work as prostitutes. ON TRIAL: Leandre Williams and two men face more than 40 serious charges in the Western Cape High Court. According to the indictment, Williams is accused of recruiting three women from Springbok by promising them work in Cape Town but with Edward and Yannick, instead forced them to use drugs.

Court documents alleged that Leandre lured her pelle from Springbok by offering them jobs but did not clarify what work they would be doing. Once they arrived innie Kaap, they were told they would be selling their bodies for sex. They were allegedly held captive in the brothel. On Monday, the State called up Monday Okaye, a neighbour of the Ayuks, after one of the vroue named him in her testimony.

The woman, who may not be named, claimed that when Edward abused her she ran to Okaye, who slept with her, gave her drugs, bought her clothes, and later she agreed to let him be her pimp. However, he denied knowing her, saying his former girlfriend had given her a room for one night when she needed a place to sleep. During cross-examination, Sibda raised the testimony of the prostitute against Okaye and accused him of changing his version before the court.

“I am going to argue that you are changing your version because you knew that there was prostitution in your house,” the lawyer said. COUNSEL: Bashier Sibda. But Okaye vehemently denied being a pimp: “Whatever she said about me, she is lying.” Sibda then argued that this proved that there were other pimps not being prosecuted.