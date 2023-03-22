Convicted killer David van Boven is set to face more jail time after he was found guilty on three counts of rape at the Wynberg Regional Court last week. Just months after he was handed a double life sentence for the brutal murders of slain UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan, Van Boven has finally been convicted of the attack on a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

The bodies of Jesse and her 85-year-old oupa were found after an apparent house robbery on August 30, 2019. Both of them had been strangled to death. MURDERD: Oupa Chris Lategan Van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park and held her hostage. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

His accomplice Tasliem ‘Boontjie’ Ambrose was arrested several days later and turned on Van Boven in court. Van Boven, who is a convicted rapist, was found guilty of the two murders, robbery, fraud and sexually assaulting Jesse. Boontjie was only convicted for the robbery and being an accessory by helping to sell the stolen items.

Van Boven was sentenced to a total of 81 years, and over the last few months has been standing trial in the Wynberg Regional Court on a different matter. Due to the nature of the crimes, court proceedings were held in camera and he was successfully prosecuted by advocate Jarrod Seethal. Van Boven was found guilty on three counts of rape, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping.

It is believed that the teen girl was attacked in the same way Jesse was and a plastic bag was tied around her head to suffocate her but she survived. During Jesse’s murder trial, Van Boven’s ex-girlfriend took the stand against him and told the high court that she only became aware of his crimes after the attack on the Hanover Park teen, who is a close relative of hers. KILLED: Student Jesse Hess, 18 The rape case was postponed to March 28 for sentencing, where Van Boven faces another possible three life sentences.

The teen’s family declined to be interviewed. Jesse’s father Lance said Van Boven should never become eligible for parole. “We were happy to hear that justice has been served for the Hanover Park family.