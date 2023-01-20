Five more mense behind the vicious vigilante attack on alleged skelms in Delft have made their first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. This despite the community being toebek about circumstances surrounding the horrific discovery of five burnt bodies in a bush near Blikkiesdorp.

On January 2, cops were called to the scene near Symphony Way where the bodies of four men were found burnt to death. Residents living near the area claimed to have no knowledge of the discovery. But Delft police returned the next day after a tip-off that a fifth body had been discovered.

At the time, police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the victims, aged between 25 and 36, were accused by the community of breaking into a house in the area and stealing a cellular telephone. They were caught, beaten and set alight. He later confirmed that the fifth body was linked to the initial mob justice attack and had been added to the investigation. GORY: The site of a burnt body in Blikkies. Last week, cops busted Anovuyo Marenka and Simphiwe Magungo and they made their first appearance on Monday.