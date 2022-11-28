The Western Cape Education Department is building seven new schools and more than 800 classrooms to accommodate pupils next year. The WCED has set aside R2.65 billion to address the annual scramble to get all pupils placed, as over 12 000 prospective learners are yet to be accommodated.

Spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said more than a third of the money (34.9%) would go towards employing more teachers, while over a quarter (27.5%) had been allocated to build new schools and additional classrooms, reports the Weekend Argus. The remaining portion will be set aside for the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative for teacher assistants, early childhood development, conditional grants and several smaller interventions. The WCED last week presented its bold plan to build schools and accommodate pupils to the Legislature’s standing committee on education.

In terms of the plan, the department aims to deliver 842 additional classrooms by March, with at least 26 000 places for pupils in the province. Six schools will be built within six months to accommodate up to 3 200 pupils. In its report to the committee, the WCED said that in previous years it had to reprioritise budgets to fund the provision of water tanks and boreholes to reduce the drought risk, as well as provide masks and other materials during the pandemic.