THE two police officers who are alleged to have kidnapped and raped a woman who they offered a lift on a farm in Moorreesburg have been arrested. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed their arrest, saying: “They were arrested on 15 February 2025.”

Shuping earlier said the allegations were that the officers had used a state vehicle and offered their 27-year-old victim a lift and then allegedly raped her. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said IPID was best suited to comment on the latest developments concerning the arrest and confirmed that the victim had registered a case with the police. The incident is believed to have taken place on 8 February 2025 just after 10.30pm in the vicinity of a gravel road in Moorreesburg.

It’s alleged the victim was travelling to the residence of her boyfriend from her workplace on a farm when she was apparently offered a lift by two police officers who claimed they could take her to her destination. In doing this, they apparently raped her more than five times including forcing her to allegedly perform oral sex and after dropping her off at her destination, they gave her five beers. Earlier, Bernard Pieters, Head of Community Activation Cape Forum, said the police were supposed to enforce the law, not break it.

He explained that a 2023 study concluded that less than 40 percent of the South African population trust SAPS. This is the fourth case involving allegations of rape in the province in recent months. In January, Constable Naveron Jacobs, an orderly who worked in the sexual crimes regional court at Blue Downs Magistrates Court, allegedly raped a female remandee as she walked back to the holding cells.