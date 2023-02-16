Tragedy has struck the Moore family of Valhalla Park again, but this time community members are calling for forgiveness. The father of slain Lekita Moore, 18, has been arrested for the death of his wife Shireen.

Shireen, 55, died last Friday after she was allegedly klapped by her husband Charles, then fell and hit her head. Police have confirmed Charles’ arrest on a charge of murder. FAMILY CURSED? Mom Shireen Moore, whose daughter Lekita, inset, was murdered in 2016, has also been killed. Lekita’s body was found in an open field in Valhalla Park in September 2016.

She had been stabbed 98 times and her private parts were mutilated. Her murderer, Cameron Wilson, received four life sentences and an additional 71 years behind bars in August 2017. GUILTY: Cameron Wilson locked up for killing Lekita. File photo After her daughter’s death, a hartseer Shireen turned to drugs and even lived on the streets for a while.

A desperate Charles reached out to the community, social workers and even the media to help his wife. Charles received assistance from local community activist and the director of the Tehillah Community Collaborative in Elsies River, Magda Klein. Shireen’s recovery from drug addiction was not easy, and the mother of three had more than one stint at the rehab centre without success.

MUTILATED: Lekita Moore Klein says it appears Shireen’s death was an accident, and that Charles did not mean to allegedly kill her. “Like I understand, Shireen stole money out of Charles’ wallet and used it for her habits,” Klein claims. “When she came home, he asked her where it was and they started arguing; he apparently smacked her and that’s when she fell and knocked her head and died.”

Magda says Charles handed himself over to the police. She adds that while Shireen’s death shocked her, she blames the government for not taking care of Charles’ mental health. “Just as women get abused, so do men, and Charles is one of those men who for years had to endure abuse from his wife.

IN CUSTODY: Lekita’s father Charles Moore. File photo “He was the sole breadwinner of his family but many times did not see where his money went because the things he bought for the house would again be sold by her. “I personally saw how Charles walked with Shireen for help. He was at my place for help as well and she would get better, maar soos ‘n wit lap wat weer in die modder gesit word, that was her; the circumstances they lived in made her fall again.” A social worker adds: “That man loved his wife. He supported her every step of the way no matter how bad things went in their relationship.”

The social worker, who cannot be named, says things escalated when Lekita was killed. “That pushed Shireen over the edge. She spiralled out of control, but Charles never left her side, he always stood by her, attended group counselling, and showed up for every couples counselling.” Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirms: “A 55-year-old female was declared dead on the scene at a premises in Louise Street, Valhalla Park.