The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will convene an emergency meeting after more than 6000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 58 countries.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference from Geneva that they will reconvene a meeting of the committee to advise on whether it should declare the outbreak a global health emergency, and WHO’s highest level of alert.
Tedros said the lack of testing meant there’s a high chance of many more cases going unreported, and noted about 80% of cases are in Europe, the “epicentre of the outbreak”.