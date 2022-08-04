An alleged dik ding from the Mongrels gang has handed himself over to police for allegedly murdering a man during an argument. Grassy Park Police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the 23-year-old man walked into the station on Tuesday following a manhunt.

“His father used to be the leader of the Mongrels but since he died from Covid-19, this one is taking over and has already been arrested on firearm-related charges,” says Laing. “The murder took place on 2 July when police were called to Victoria Hospital. “On arrival they were taken to the body of a 32-year-old male who had been stabbed in the chest.

“The person was dropped at the hospital with a private vehicle but later died.” Laing says soon after, cops received information about the perpetrator and started conducting searches. body.copy.bold: “The officers went out and made it known they were looking for him.

“On Tuesday he came to the station saying he heard cops are looking for him in connection with the murder. “The information we received is that he killed the deceased during an argument. He was charged with murder and will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.” But this is not his first brush with the law as cops busted him in May in possession of a firearm.