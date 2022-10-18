The man accused of shooting the mother of his children in broad daylight on Friday made his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Mikyle Pheko, 27, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed Lauren Kennedy while she was taking her seven-year-old son to school.

Her aunt Nicolene Afrikaaner, 32, said she was with Lauren when the accused approached them and spoke to the mom of two. “I was walking in front of them when I heard the gunshots and when I looked back I saw Lauren on the ground,” Nicolene said. “Their son was standing next to his mom, traumatised. His father fled the scene.”

KILLED: Lauren Kennedy. Picture: Supplied Pheko was arrested by the Belhar police and charged with murder. Monday, the case was postponed to next Monday for bail information. Nicolene tells the Daily Voice that they missed the court proceedings. “We didn’t have money to go to court but we asked someone to update us. We don’t want him to come out again because he took my niece from her children.

“Her sons are both traumatised and my mother is also not doing well after this incident,” she adds. She says the children have been taken by the accused’s family. “They grew up with that family, they know them more than us,” Nicolene explains.