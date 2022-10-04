A shaken mom says her children were abducted from their home while she was working a night shift. Asiphe Wonxi, 29, from Malema Village, says she left her kids on Monday evening at her Philippi shack.

When she returned on Tuesday around 7am, she found her place was empty. Sisters Zukhanye Wonxi, 11, and Enzo Sokhana, four, and their two-year-old cousin, Akahlulwa Mpondo, were taken by two unknown men. “When I got home, the gates were still locked and I shouted for them and they didn’t come out,” explains Asiphe.

“I went into the yard but I didn’t have the key to open the burglar gate, I knocked and there was still no response and so I went to check in the hiding place and found the keys. “When I went inside I found the place empty. “All the kids were gone, I called everyone who I could think of, but no one had seen them.”

The mom-of-two tells the Daily Voice a neighbour informed her that there were two men in the hokkie on the night of the kids’ disappearance. Missing: Zukhanye Wonxi, 11, and Enzo Sokhana, four, and their two-year-old cousin, Akahlulwa Mpondo. Picture supplied “They described both men as slender built and tall, they were heard calling my daughter’s name,” she says. “She opened for them and even said one’s name, but the neighbour said she forgot the name.

“These men apparently went inside my home with alcohol and a bluetooth speaker. The neighbour heard music playing.” Asiphe explains that a few things were out of place at home. “Their food was on the bed, that is the only thing that was out of the ordinary.

“They also took Akahlulwa’s towel which I used to put him on my back. “This makes me believe that a woman was involved because men would never think of doing that.” The mom, who works as a security guard, says a recent change in her job saw her working night shift.

“Things changed at work and I was put on the night shift, this has been happening for the last week. “I can’t afford a babysitter so I asked my neighbours to keep an eye on them. “I would constantly call to check if they are OK, my eldest daughter has a phone so I communicated with her.

“I called Zukhanye but she didn’t answer and eventually the phone was on voicemail. I have no idea where they could be.” Police Spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Nyanga Family Violence ,Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are investigating a case of kidnapping.” Nyanga CPF chairperson Dumisani Qwebe says the number of kidnappings is increasing in the precinct.