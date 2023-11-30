A Mitchells Plain mother says she hasn’t had a decent night’s rest since her only child went missing more than a week ago. Shakeel Jacobs, 24, mysteriously disappeared from his house in Morgenster on 19 November after he had a small disagreement with his mother Soraya, 45.

Soraya says Shakeel stormed out, and had some money, his cellphone and driver’s licence on him. Soraya says: “He left without his jacket, and glasses, and he walked out. So I thought OK, he is coming back, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.” She adds that Shakeel’s cellphone has also been off while he hasn’t been to work either.

Soraya says: “He isn’t a child who would just leave and he also does not have a lot of friends. He is someone who is always at work, he doesn’t ever take off and never takes leave, so that is why I am feeling so worried. “Sometimes I feel like maybe he is still upset, but other times I worry because of the world we are living in. “We checked all the hospitals, morgues, prisons and his friends, and as bad as it sounds, I would rather my child is found dead or alive, hear about it, so that I can know. And Shakeel, if you see this, please come back home, or just let me know you’re safe.”