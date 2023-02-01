A mom from Maitland says her daughter was allegedly forced out of a class after being told that the subject is being taught in isiXhosa, and that she would not understand it. Friede Rudolph claims her 16-year-old daughter, in Grade 10 at Zonnebloem Nest Senior School, chose business studies as one of her subjects, However, she was denied entry into the class and had to settle for choosing tourism.

“My child took business and two days later the teacher told her that she must take another subject because she won’t understand because she teaches only in Xhosa,” Friede says. “I went to the school and asked what the problem was but I never got a hold of this teacher and the principal was also not available. “When my child went to her class again, the teacher was standing by the door and pushing my child out by the door, saying my child can’t come inside [and] she must go to another class.

“The principal called my daughter in the week and told her to do tourism, but she doesn’t want to.” According to Millicent Merton from the Western Cape Education Department, it’s a case of miscommunication. “All lessons, except Afrikaans and isiXhosa, are conducted in English at the school,” she explains.