A Khayelitsha mom who had two attempts on her life has been killed on her way to work.

Amanda Damba, 44, was gunned down in Sinqolamthi Street on Wednesday morning by an unknown man.

This after she survived two shooting attacks at her Ilitha Park home in the past two months.

Her family says they are puzzled by her death.

“No one has been arrested for the incident, but the police were investigating the other attempts on her life when she was killed,” said an anonymous family member.

“All we know is that an occupant of a Toyota Avanza got out of the car and shot Amanda as she was walking down the road.”

Amanda Damba, 44, was gunned down in Sinqolamthi Street. Picture supplied

The family spokesperson says nothing was taken from her.

“She still had money in her purse and her cellphone.

“Clearly this was not a robbery.”

manda only had one child, a 17-year-old boy.

“We are all left shaken by the murder, we are waiting for the police to investigate what exactly happened.

“We want them to arrest the person responsible for this.”

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

“Upon arrival at the scene at around 7am, Lingelethu police found the body of a female who sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The motive for the attack is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]