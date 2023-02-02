A woman was wounded during alleged gang crossfire on Wednesday morning after taking her eight-year-old child to school. The shooting took place opposite Dawood Butchery in Hanover Park when two gunmen opened fire, resulting in an accident between a bakkie and a car.

Bilqees Adams, 28, had walked her son to school at Blomvlei Primary when she was shot in the hip. Her mom Kathleen Mackriel said she is receiving treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital. “She took the child to school and on her way back jongens was shooting oormekaar and she was shot, at the same time a bakkie and car accident took place by the robots,” Kathleen added.

“I was sleeping when I heard her shouting, ‘Mammie, open the gate’. “A man brought her in and she wanted to collapse because she said she can’t stand for too long on her leg and I saw by her side there was blood on her dress. “I asked the neighbour to rush her to the day hospital, she was in the trauma unit. The doctors cleaned the wound and gave her medication because she started getting dizzy.

“Doctors said the bullet is still stuck in her hip but none of her organs are affected. It’s swollen where the bullet is but they’ll have to get her to Groote Schuur Hospital.” A community worker at the school said when the shots rang out everyone started running. “We just started running and tried to protect the kids. A Grade 6 learner fell and hurt herself.