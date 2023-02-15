A Hanover Park mother says she just wants justice for her son as his alleged killer was denied bail on Tuesday. Suleiman ‘Boytjie’ Isaacs appeared at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, where his bail application was denied and he was remanded to Pollsmoor Prison to await trial.

The case was postponed to May 11 for further investigation. The alleged member of the notorious Dollar Kids gang from Hanover Park is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Tyrese Abrahams last month. Tyrese, who was also beaten with bricks, died in hospital from his injuries.

Mom Fiona said she can’t stand looking at the accused: “My stomach was turning when I looked at him, and all that was going through my mind was that he is here and my child is not breathing anymore.” The hartseer mother added that all she wants is for the justice system to succeed as the accused allegedly hurt a lot of mense in the past. She said they still don’t know why Tyrese was attacked, adding: “Ek soek net justice.

“He must pay for what he did to my son and my family. He robbed me of my child. He also allegedly killed Tyrese’s friend four years ago.” UNITED FRONT: The family outside the court. Fiona is also concerned for her friends and family’s safety: “I’m scared for our lives, I feel helpless. One of the witnesses is missing, I went to look for her but I couldn’t find her. The detectives were also there.” She said they have also opened a case after her daughter was allegedly intimidated by someone known to the accused.