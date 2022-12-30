A Kleinvlei mom is begging for help to find her mentally disabled daughter who has been missing for more than two weeks. Dandelion Herman-Hebert, 53, says she is worried sick and spent Christmas Day searching for Gaynor Alloys, 28, who was last seen leaving her home on December 12.

“Gaynor was born with a mental disability and has been living with me all her life. “I last saw her on 12 December when she said she was going to her friend. She was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie top and a red cap. “When she didn’t come home I started to get worried and that is when I went looking, but nobody knew where she was and we went to register it at Kleinvlei SAPS,” the hartseer ma explains.

HEALTH: Gaynor Alloys is missing. Dandelion claims the “slapgat” detective assigned to the case has been dragging his feet. “I have to go to the station each time and they didn’t even get a search party or question anyone. It’s like there is no sense of urgency and her health could be at risk because she has gone without medication for more than two weeks now.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms Kleinvlei police are on the case but accuses the mom of telling liegstories.

“In contrast to what your source is telling you, the investigating officer is following up on all available leads in a bid to reunite the mentioned person with her parents. “The mother of the missing person was in the presence of the investigating officer for the past few days where she personally visited locations as indicated by community members without success. “This office advises that your sources stop spreading false information as a result of emotional stress and blaming SAPS for something that is completely incorrect,” Swartbooi says.