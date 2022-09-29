A family has been left shocked and confused after a mother of six was shot and killed while walking to church to feed the needy. Delft mom Lazelle Collins, 38, was gunned down on Tuesday in Madelief Street at around 3pm.

She ran a soup kitchen from the Great Hope Church, where she was going on that day. A witness says she heard the gunshots and then saw Lazelle fall to the ground. TRAUMATIC: Cops at the scene of mom Lazelle Collins’ murder. Picture: Leon Knipe “I heard the first four shots and she went down and then I looked at her and when I saw her on the ground, it was only then that it registered that what I heard were gunshots,” says the woman, who asked not to be named.

“I nervously backed away slowly from her and then I heard other shots.” The shaken vrou recalls seeing three men near the body. “I saw three African guys walk away. One of the suspects took a few steps, but then came back and shot at her again.

“She was an innocent woman, we were sisters in Christ, we attended the same church and had a soup kitchen where every Tuesday and Thursday we fed the needy. “She made a pot of food on the day she was killed.” Lazelle’s sister Allestine Jacobs tells the Daily Voice that the family is crushed by the incident.

“Her husband was shot last year in this same month, he was in a coma and is now paralysed,” says Allestine. “We are all devastated by this. We don’t understand why she was killed, we would like to have the answers. “She is a mother to six children and one grandchild, and they are all heartbroken,”she adds.

“My sister was a loving woman, loved by many, and she was giving and had been running the soup kitchen for sometime.” Lazelle’s son Brendan Jacobs holding her picture. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the incident, adding that no arrests have been made yet. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Delft police are investigating a murder. The motive for the attack is unknown,” he says.