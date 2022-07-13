A mom of four has been gunned down as she was walking with her friend in Delft. Megan Rhode, 31, died in Leiden Avenue on Monday evening and her friend, who was injured in the shooting, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

She was shot in the eye and chest by unknown gunmen who fled the scene. Her heartbroken mother Shirley Rhode, 58, says she heard the gunshots go off and when she went out to the scene, she found her daughter in a pool of her own blood. GRIM: Residents and police at the scene in Leiden Avenue “I don’t even know how many gunshots I heard but it was a lot,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“She was on the ground lying in her blood, they shot her twice. “Her friend she was with is in hospital, I heard she is in a critical condition.” Shirley says they are shocked and traumatised by the murder and the family wants answers.

She is appealing to witnesses to come forward. “I really don’t know what she did to deserve to be shot like that. I am curious to find out who did this because no one saw anything.” Shirley describes her daughter as a loving person and says she will now have to look after her four young grandchildren.

SENSELESS: Body in the street. Picture: Leon Knipe Megan was not married or employed. “Everyone in the community knew her and how nice she was. She was taken away from her four children, her eldest is 10 and the baby is only three years old. “Her children are really going to miss her, the eldest daughter is the only one who understands what happened to their mom,” says Shirley.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the incident and says no one has been arrested yet. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Monday at about 6.50pm in Leiden Avenue, Delft, where a 31-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded and an 18-year-old female shot and wounded are under investigation,” he explained. “According to reports, Delft police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The 31-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel and the 18-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.” Twigg says cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation. “The unknown suspects fled the scene.”