A mother of three was knocked over and killed in the early hours of Saturday by an alleged speeding taxi driver. Gillian Fortuin, 40 from Kanala Lane in Belhar was knocked over at the robots near Park City, and then dragged as far as the library.

Her hartseeer widower Tablodean, 43, says Gillian was on her way home from a friend’s party. “I was asleep. According to my understanding she left the party, and walked alone to the garage side at around 2am when she got knocked over by the bakery on the corner and dragged to the library,” he explains. “We live around the corner from where the party was.

“Everyone at the party says she was happy and enjoyed herself, but she left without saying where she was going. SMASHED UP: The Toyota Quantum near Park City “I am very hurt, we were married 15 years and I will never be alright. My sister’s child was at a party in Bellville South and on her way home she told me there was someone who was lying there who looked like my wife. “Me, my mom and my daughter walked to the scene and we saw her lying there.

“When we arrived the police were there. She was broken, all her bones in her body were broken, even her upper body was turned because of the way they bumped her.” The couple have three children, aged seven, 14 and 19. Gillian worked as a cleaner at Louis Leipoldt hospital. Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says a 38-year-old man was arrested.