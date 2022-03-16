A mother of three has died after her ex-boyfriend allegedly threw her over a third-floor balcony.

However, residents are upset after the 62-year-old suspect was given bail.

Langa mom Nelisa Mjamba, 37, was drinking with friends at the Ikwezi Hostel on Thursday night.

A resident says: “They were drinking at her friend’s place earlier that night, and when they were done, she said she was going to sleep in another block.

“And when she was leaving, the ex followed her and said he was also going home with Neli.

“She was then heard telling the man to let go of her arm as he was twisting it.”

SCENE: Third floor of the Ikwezi hostel in Langa. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The witness says people didn’t go to the balcony to see what was going on.

“They said they heard her tell the man to do whatever he wants to do, I guess she was tired of pleading with him. But she ended up face-down and died instantly.”

Nelisa had recently been living with her new boyfriend in Khayelitsha.

“They were together in early December, but she was warned by people close to her to leave this man because he is dangerous and she listened,” says the resident.

“Everyone is scared of him here, and that is why no one really talks about the incident and no one has the guts to ask him how he got out of jail.

“He killed a mom to children who are 20, 18 and 15 years old.”

According to the Langa SAPS’ communications officer, Nondumiso Paul, the suspect was set free due to a lack of witness statements.

“The suspect went to court and does not have any previous convictions.

“He was released on bail by the court.”

