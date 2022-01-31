The family of a 29-year old woman is worried about her well-being after she disappeared without a trace.

Last week Qhawelihle Manke from Du Noon was seen leaving Parow with a man who apparently ordered her a taxi to take her home, but she was never seen again.

The mom is a known gambler and was last seen gambling all her money away at a pub in Parow and then leaving with the man.

This is according to Parow police who are investigating a missing person’s case opened last Wednesday by her family.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk explains: “When running out of money, she sold her phone to the bar lady then she left with a regular client.

“According to detectives, the client got an Uber for her.

“They are now trying to obtain the details of the driver.

“Her parents were at the station and were briefed on Saturday.

Qhawelihle, who has short hair, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

She has a blue tattoo with the word Sne on her left leg.

Mom Nosiphiwo Manke, 50, says she had sent unemployed Qhawe to the department of education to enquire about her cousin’s application, and Qhawe later went to the pub.

“I knew she gambled for fun and I didn’t notice she was so addicted she would even gamble with her cellphone.

“Her two-year-old daughter needs her and we all miss her at home,” says Nosiphiwo.

