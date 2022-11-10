The hartseer mother of Lakecia Martinus from Lost City says the justice system has failed them after her daughter’s alleged killer was released on bail. The 18-year-old died on Saturday evening after her berk Austin du Plessis, 23, allegedly hit her on the side of the head with a full beer bottle.

Mom Cheryl-Ann Smith says her child’s alleged murderer is now walking freely around in the community “like nothing happened”. “When I got back from fetching my grandchild at school on Tuesday I saw him walking in the area,” she tells the Daily Voice. “I approached him and asked, ‘hoe voel hy noudat my kind dood is’, but he did not respond.”

DEAD: Teen mother Lakecia Martinus. Picture supplied Cheryl-Anne and residents protested outside his house on Tuesday night. “If I had a gun I would shoot him vrek. She was murdered, she had her whole life ahead of her. And what is going to happen with her baby?” Lakecia and Du Plessis have a nine-month-old boy together.

When the Daily Voice visited du Plessis’ home, his ouma Maria Minnies, 67, confirmed he was there but said that he did not want to speak. She said she doesn't know anything about the incident but grieves with both families. “Dit is my kleinkind and I didn’t expect this would happen, I feel sad about the whole thing.”