A Kraaifontein mom suffered a double blow over the weekend when she lost her premature baby AND her home in a fire.

The devastated mom of three says she was at Tygerberg Hospital on Saturday morning where she was informed that her 18-day-old baby didn’t survive, and went home that afternoon to find that her shack had been destroyed in a blaze.

Yolanda Mfuncongo, 33, says it was heartbreaking losing her baby and home in Hani Street, Wallacedene.

“My baby was born prematurely on 26 January and was in an incubator,” she explains.

“I was called to the hospital on Friday afternoon following complications. Sadly the doctors couldn’t save her and she passed away on Saturday morning.

“And when I got home that afternoon, I was dealt a second blow when I learnt that my shack burnt down. My twins and my four-year-old daughter were playing outside and people could only save my mattress.

Neighbours could only save a mattress. Picture: Solly Lottering

“I am unemployed and our funeral policy expired last month, so I don’t know how I’m going to bury my baby now.”

“We lost everything, we only have the clothing on our backs.

“I don’t even know how my children are going to go back to school.”

Yolanda with two of her kids, Amila 9 and Linathi 4. Picture: Solly Lottering

Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson for City Fire & Rescue, confirms: “The call was received at 12.07pm of an informal structure alight behind a formal dwelling in Wallacedene.

“Crews from Kraaifontein, Brackenfell and Durbanville were on scene. No injuries were reported.

“A single structure was completely destroyed. The scene was declared safe at 12.39pm.”

Community worker Okuhle Mdingi has urged residents to lend a helping hand.

Community worker Okuhle Mdingi. Picture: Solly Lottering

“As the youth of Kraaifontein, we are very disappointed with our leaders. We posted on Facebook what is happening but there were only a few people that came to help us.

“This lady doesn’t even have an ID or birth certificates now. They have no school books or clothes.”

*Anyone willing to assist can call 081 592 7983 or 068 591 2716.

[email protected]