Proceedings at the Western Cape High Court had to be paused for 10 minutes after the mother of murdered Christel Moseadie broke down while in the witness box. Josephine Brown, 63, burst out crying as she questioned the motive of the man accused of murdering her second-eldest daughter.

Andrew Moseadie, 23, stands accused of murdering and raping his cousin Christel on November 7, 2019 in their Hout Bay home. BROKE DOWN: Mom Josephine Brown in court box. The 36-year-old’s lifeless, naked body was found by her baby’s daddy, her sister and Josephine in the bathroom of her home with pants around her neck. Christel hadn’t been heard from for two days which made her sisters very worried and they went to look for her.

During the testimony of Christel’s younger sister, Janine, the court heard Andrew’s shocking version of events, that he and the victim had consensual sex every now and then as part of an agreement that she looked after him financially, and he after her sexually. Janine questioned whether this was just in Andrew’s head, to which the accused burst out laughing earning himself a stern warning from the judge. The court also heard that Andrew allegedly raped another relative.

ACCUSED: Andrew Moseadie in hof. On Tuesday, Josephine took to the stand, and referred to her nephew as the reason why her family had been torn apart. “He took half of my life away. Since Christel died, nothing and nobody has been the same; the pain does not get any less, the heartache still feels exactly as it did four years ago.” She turned to judge Monde Samela and asked whether she could ask the accused something, but without waiting for an answer, the mom turned to Andrew and lashed out: “What did you think you are doing? You tore my whole life apart! Christel wasn’t just my child, she was my best friend! You took that away from me forever!”

The court was then adjourned for a short break to allow Josephine to compose herself. Outside court, the ma was comforted by her daughters, who said it was the first time she had cried out aloud since Christel’s death. KILLED: Christel Moseadie, 36. When proceedings continued, Josephine indicated that she had nothing more to say, and proceedings were rolled over to today.